Manabadi TS PGECET 2022: The candidates can apply online on the official website- pgecet.tsche.ac.in till June 22. The online application correction window will be available from July 16 to 18

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Apr 12, 2022 11:03 pm IST | Source: Careers360
Telangana TS PGECET 2022 Application Process Begins; Exam From July 29
TS PGECET 2022 will be held from July 29 to August 1
Image credit: shutterstock.com

Manabadi TS PGECET 2022: The Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET 2022) will be held from July 29 to August 1. The TS PGECET 2022 application form has been released on Tuesday, April 12, the candidates who want to apply online can do so on the official website- pgecet.tsche.ac.in till June 22. The online application correction window will be available from July 16 to 18, the candidates who want to make changes in their saved application form can do during this period. The TS PGECET 2022 admit card will be available to download from July 20 to 28, the candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

Recommended: Engineering Colleges Accepting TS-PGECET. Click here

The PGECET 2022 examination will be held in two sessions. Exams in the morning shift will be held between 10 am and 12 noon while the timings of the afternoon shift will be from 2 pm to 4 pm. To apply for the TS PGECET 2022, candidates will have to pay the basic fee of Rs 1,000 for general category. For candidates applying under SC, ST and PwD categories, the application fee is Rs 500.

TS PGECET 2022: Steps To Apply Online

  1. Visit the official website- pgecet.tsche.ac.in
  2. Click on the application process link and submit application fee
  3. Provide details like name, date of birth as required
  4. Upload the documents as mentioned in the application form
  5. Submit the TS PGECET 2022 registration form
  6. Download it, take a print out for further reference.

TS PGECET is administered by the Osmania University, Hyderabad for admission into PG courses in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Pharmacy (ME / M.Tech./ M.Pharmacy / M.Arch ), Graduate level Pharm-D (Post Baccalaureate).

Click here for more Education News
TS PGECET Civil Engineering manabadi

