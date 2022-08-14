TS PGECET 2022 Answer Key Released, Know How To Raise Objections

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download TS PGECET 2022 answer key at pgecet.tsche.ac.in

TS PGECET 2022 Answer Key: The Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET 2022) answer key has been released, the candidates can raise objections on answer key till August 17. The candidates who have appeared in the TS PGECET 2022 can check and download answer key on the official website- pgecet.tsche.ac.in. TS EAMCET 2022 Results (Out) Live

According to TSCHE, "the candidate can download his/her question paper along with the responses. The objections, if any, on the preliminary key can be sent to convener.pgecet@tsche.ac.in on or before August 17, 5 PM." ALSO READ | TS ECET Result 2022 Declared, 90.69% Pass

TS PGECET 2022 Answer Key: Steps To Download

Visit the official website- pgecet.tsche.ac.in Click on the link to download TS PGECET 2022 response sheet Enter hall ticket number, registration number TS PGECET 2022 response sheet will appear on the screen Download and take a print out for further reference.

TS PGECET 2022 was held from August 2 to 5 in a computer-based test (CBT) mode in various exam centres. As per the TS PGECET 2022 exam marking scheme, one mark for every correct answer key will be awarded. There are no negative marks for the incorrect answers. The cut-off score in the TS PGECET is 30 and there is no minimum mark for SC/ST category students.