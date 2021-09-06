TS PGECET 2021 Result Declared. Direct Link

The Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2021 result has been declared on the official website- pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

TS PGECET 2021 result has been declared
The Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2021 result has been declared on the official website- pgecet.tsche.ac.in. The students who appeared for the TS PGECET 2021 exam can check and download their result through the website. Alternatively, results can also be accessed through the direct link given below.

TS PGECET 2021 Result: Direct Link

TS PGECET 2021 Result: How to download

  • Go to the official website- pgecet.tsche.ac.in

  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Download rank card’

  • Candidates will be redirected to a new login page

  • On the login page, enter PGECET Hall Ticket No, registration number and date of birth

  • Click on 'View Rank Card'

  • The TS PGECET result will be displayed on the screen

  • Download TS PGECET 2021 rank card and take a print for future reference

The TS PGECET 2021 was conducted from August 11 to August 14 by the Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

The exam was conducted in two shifts, from 10 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 4 pm and the exam was held in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Students who have qualified the examination will soon be appearing for the TS PGECET counselling session.

The Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2021 is a state level examination that is conducted for admission to various postgraduate courses in the fields of technology, engineering, architecture, pharmacy among others for the 2021-22 academic year.

