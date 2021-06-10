TS PGECET 2021 admit card will be released today

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, or TSCHE, will release the admit cards or hall tickets for Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET 2021) today on the official website, pgecet.tsche.ac.in. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, TS PGECET, and other CET exams have been delayed this year. The board had previously extended the last date to fill up CET exam application forms to June 5.

The entrance exam will be held from June 19 to 22, 2021. The application process started in March.

Steps To Download TS PGECET 2021 admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official site at - pgecet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to the application section and find the link that says 'Download Hall ticket'

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter the details such as your registration number, date of birth and exam paper for the entrance exam

Step 5: Click on the 'Submit' tab and that will take you to the online admit card for the engineering entrance test

Step 6: Download the file and take a printout

Osmania University, Hyderabad, on behalf of the TSCHE, will conduct the exam for admission to postgraduate (PG) courses in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Pharmacy, graduate-level Pharm-D (Post Baccalaureate), for the 2021-22 academic year.

The exam will be conducted online, as a Computer Based Test (CBT) for a total of 120 marks. The cut-off mark in the exam is 30 marks. For SC and ST students, there is no minimum cut-off marks.

There is no negative mark for an incorrect answer attempted in TS PGECET.