TS PGECET 2021 First Round Counselling Starts From October 4: Reports

The Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2021 first round of counselling will commence from October 4.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Sep 30, 2021 5:56 pm IST

TS PGECET 2021 counselling to commence from October 4
New Delhi:

The Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2021 first round of counselling will commence from October 4. As per the reports, the online process of TS PGECET 2021 document verification process will be held from October 4 to 18.

TS PGECET counselling round for ME/MTech/ MPharm/Pharm D (PB)/MArch programmes will be conducted online and an admission notice is expected to be released tomorrow.

The admission process for 10,480 seats in 216 colleges will be done this year. There are a total 83 engineering colleges that have 6,437 ME and MTech seats, 101 pharmacy colleges having 3,593 MPharm seats and 250 Pharm D (PB) seats in 25 pharmacy colleges.

Students who have qualified the TS PGCET 2021 exam are eligible to appear for the counselling round.

The TS PGECET 2021 results were declared on September 6 and the exam was conducted from August 11 to August 14 by the Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

The exam was conducted in two shifts, from 10 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 4 pm and the exam was held in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2021 is a state level examination that is conducted for admission to various postgraduate courses in the fields of technology, engineering, architecture, pharmacy among others for the 2021-22 academic year.

