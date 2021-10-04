TS PGECET 2021: Counselling Round 1 Registration Begins Today

TS PGECET 2021 counselling begins today

Telangana State Council of Higher Education will commence the registration process for round 1 counselling today. As per the schedule released by the authorities, the last date for document verification and online fee payment is October 18, 2021. Students who had appeared in TS PGECET 2021 examination can check the official schedule through the official website, pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in.

Candidates will be required to pay the registration fee and upload all the scanned copies of the original certificate within the stipulated timeline. The documents must be uploaded in the prescribed format.

While the application fee for SC and ST candidates is Rs 600, for the rest, it is Rs 1200.

TS PGECET Counselling 2021: How To Register