TS PGECET 2021: Counselling Round 1 Registration Begins Today
TS PGECET Counselling 2021: Students who had appeared in TS PGECET 2021 examination can check the official schedule through the official website, pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in.
Telangana State Council of Higher Education will commence the registration process for round 1 counselling today. As per the schedule released by the authorities, the last date for document verification and online fee payment is October 18, 2021. Students who had appeared in TS PGECET 2021 examination can check the official schedule through the official website, pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in.
Recommended: Engineering Colleges Accepting TS-PGECET. Click here
Candidates will be required to pay the registration fee and upload all the scanned copies of the original certificate within the stipulated timeline. The documents must be uploaded in the prescribed format.
While the application fee for SC and ST candidates is Rs 600, for the rest, it is Rs 1200.
TS PGECET Counselling 2021: How To Register
- Go the official website of TS PGECET 2021 admissions— pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in.
- On the homepage, click on the ‘Apply for Certificate Verification’ link
- To login, enter GATE, GPAT or TS PGECET 2021 hall ticket number and rank.
- Feed in the details and upload the scanned copy of the original documents.
- Pay the fees online and click on the ‘submit’ button.