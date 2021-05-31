TS PGECET 2021 Application Deadline Extended Again

Image credit: Shutterstock TS PGECET 2021 is scheduled for June (representational)

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has again extended the last date to apply for the Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2021. As per the latest update, students can apply for the entrance exam up to June 5 on the council’s website, pgecet.tsche.ac.in. “The last date for TS PGECET-2021 applying online without late fee has been extended up to 05/06/2021, on account of the difficult situation relating to Covid-19,” a notification on the website reads.

The entrance exam will be held from June 19 to 22, 2021. The application process started in March.

TS PGECET registration fee is Rs 500 for SC, ST, PH categories and Rs 1,000 for others. Application forms and fees can be submitted online only.

Osmania University, Hyderabad, on behalf of the TSCHE, will conduct the exam for admission to postgraduate (PG) courses in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Pharmacy, graduate-level Pharm-D (Post Baccalaureate), for the 2021-22 academic year.

The exam will be conducted online, as a Computer Based Test (CBT) for a total of 120 marks. The cut-off mark in the exam is 30 marks. For SC and ST students, there is no minimum cut-off marks.

There is no negative mark for an incorrect answer attempted in TS PGECET.

“As per AICTE the eligibility criterion for admission to Engineering and Pharmacy is 50% in the qualifying examination (45% for reserved category). Further, the qualifying degree (Professional courses) obtained under distance mode must have AICTE / Distance Education Council (DEC) approval,” an official statement said.