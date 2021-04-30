TS PGECET 2021 Application Deadline Extended

TS PGECET 2021 application forms are available at pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Apr 30, 2021 7:02 pm IST | Source: Careers360

TS PGECET 2021 Application Deadline Extended
TS PGECET 2021: Apply till May 7 @ pgecet.tsche.ac.in (representational)

TS PGECET 2021: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), has extended the last date to apply for Telangana Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGCET) 2021 in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Students can now apply for the exam up to May 7, without any late fee, on the official website – pgecet.tsche.ac.in. The entrance exam will be held from June 19 to 22, 2021.

TS PGECET 2021 will be conducted by Osmania University, Hyderabad, on behalf of the TSCHE, for admission to postgraduate (PG) courses in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Pharmacy, graduate level Pharm-D (Post Baccalaureate), for the 2021-22 academic year.

The registration fee is Rs 500 for SC, ST, PH categories and Rs 1,000 for others. Application forms and fees can be submitted online.

How to apply

  1. Visit the official website, pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

  2. Click on the application form link.

  3. Login and fill the application form. Upload documents and submit.

  4. Pay the application fee.

  5. Take a printout of the application form.

The exam will be conducted as a Computer Based Test (CBT) for a total of 120 marks. There is no negative mark for an incorrect answer. The cut-off mark in the exam is 30 marks. In case of candidates belonging to SC and ST categories, there is no minimum cut off marks.

“As per AICTE the eligibility criterion for admission to Engineering and Pharmacy is 50% in the qualifying examination (45% for reserved category). Further, the qualifying degree (Professional courses) obtained under distance mode must have AICTE / Distance Education Council (DEC) approval,” an official statement said.

