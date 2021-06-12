TS PGECET 2021 Amit Card Delayed; How, Where To Download

  • Home
The Osmania University, Hyderabad has delayed the release of the admit card for Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2021.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jun 12, 2021 1:57 pm IST

TS PGECET 2021 admit card delayed
New Delhi:

The Osmania University, Hyderabad has delayed the release of the admit card for Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2021. Osmania University will hold the entrance examination on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). Candidates who have applied for the PGECET 2021 can download their admit cards by visiting the official website, pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

The hall ticket carries TS PGECET 2021 the exam dates, slot allotted, time and exam centre.

The Telangana PGECET 2021 for engineering will be held from June 19 to 22, 2021.

The exam will be conducted online, as a Computer Based Test (CBT) for a total of 120 marks. The cut-off mark in the exam is 30 marks. For SC and ST students, there is no minimum cut-off marks.

There is no negative mark for an incorrect answer attempted in TS PGECET.

Steps To Download TS PGECET 2021 admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official site at - pgecet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to the application section and find the link that says 'Download Hall ticket'

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter the details such as your registration number, date of birth and exam paper for the entrance exam

Step 5: Click on the 'Submit' tab and that will take you to the online admit card for the engineering entrance test

Step 6: Download the file and take a printout

