TS PGECET Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out At Pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in

The TS PGECET round two seat allotment result has been released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) at pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in. Telangana State Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) is conducted for admission to the postgraduate engineering courses in Telangana. To access the TS PGECET phase 2 seat allotment results, candidates have to log in at the TS PGECET website with their hall ticket numbers and ranks of PGECET or scores of GATE or GPAT.

TS PGECET Round 2 Seat Allotment Result -- Direct Link

Shortlisted candidates from the TS PGECET round 2 of seat allotment will be required to confirm their engineering admission seats online and pay the requisite TS PGECET seat allotment fee. TSCHE has allotted seats to the candidates on the basis of the ranks obtained in TS PGECET, options entered during the online TS PGECET counselling application and availability of seats in the affiliated institutions and courses.

To Check TS PGECET Round 2 Result

Step 1: Visit TS PGECET website -- pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in or click on the direct link above

Step 2: Click on the “TS PGECET seat allotment 2020” link

Step 3: On the next window, insert hall ticket numbers and ranks of PGECET or scores of GATE/GPAT on the designated spaces

Step 4: Click and access the TS PGECET second round of seat allotment result

Candidates shortlisted from TS PGECET round two have to report at the colleges allotted between January 2 and January 7. “Candidates have to report at the alloted college between 02 Jan., 2021, to 07 Jan., 2021.” a statement on the TS PGECET website read.