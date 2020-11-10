TS PGECET 2020 Counselling From November 11; Here’s Process For GATE Qualified Candidates

  • Home
TS PGECET 2020 counselling will begin from November 11, 2020. Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will conduct the TS PGECET 2020 counselling for qualified candidates.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Nov 10, 2020 2:54 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

TS PGECET 2020 counselling will begin from November 11, 2020. Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will conduct the TS PGECET 2020 counselling for qualified candidates. A state-level entrance examination, TS PGECET, is held for admission to M.Tech/ M.Pharmacy/Pharm.D programmes. The process of TS PGECET 2020 counselling incorporates candidate’s registration, payment of fee, document verification, choice filling and seat allotment.

The authorities will hold a separate counselling round for GATE and TS PGECET qualified candidates. However, GATE qualified candidates will be given priority. Candidates who qualified GATE in the year 2018, 2019 and 2020 are also eligible to participate in the counselling process. This year, two rounds of TS PGECET 2020 counselling will be held.

Candidates seeking help in regards to the counselling of TS PGECET 2020, will be ably assisted at the various help centres set up by the authorities.

“The GATE / GPAT qualified and eligible candidates of 2018, 2019 and 2020 and TS PGECET qualified and eligible candidates of 2020 seeking admission into M.E./ M.Tech./ M.Arch./ M.Pharmacy / Pharm.D (P.B.) courses for the academic year 2020-2021 are informed to register online from 11-11-2020 onwards. For more information refer the detailed notification available on the website: http://pgecet.tsche.ac.in or http://pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in,” read the official notification.

TS PGECET 2020 Counselling: Procedure For GATE Qualified Candidates

Step 1 - Registration and Fee Payment: Register and pay the required counselling fee. The counselling fee of Rs 600 (Rs. 300 for reserved category) has to be paid online.

Step 2 - Filling Application Form: Fill the application form with personal, academic and contact details. Scan and upload a recent colour passport size photograph along with the GATE/GPAT hall ticket.

Step 3 - Verification of Documents: The following documents have to be presented for verification (original and photocopies):

  • Scorecard of GATE
  • Qualifying examination degree/provisional certificate and mark sheets
  • Classes 10 and 12 mark sheets and certificates
  • Domicile/Residential certificate
  • Aadhaar card
  • Category certificate issued by a competent authority (if applicable)
  • Income certificate issued after January 1, 2020.

Step 4 - Choice Filling: Fill your choice of course and college in online mode.

Step 5 - Allotment of Seats: Seat-allotment will be done based on of merit, preferences, category and availability of seats.

