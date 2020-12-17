  • Home
TS PGECET 2020 Counselling For Final Round Begins

TS PGECET 2020: Final round of counselling has started for admissions into into regular postgraduate engineering, architecture and pharmacy courses offered by the affiliated colleges.

Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Dec 17, 2020 12:12 pm IST

New Delhi:

Osmania University, Hyderabad, along with The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has started the second and final round of counselling process for Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET 2020) for admissions into regular postgraduate engineering, architecture and pharmacy courses offered by the affiliated colleges.

The session is being held in an online mode. The candidates will be selected on the basis of merit, preferences, category and availability of seats. A list of eligible candidates will be released on December 26 and a final merit list will be made available on December 30. The aspirants can check the official website of TSPGECET 2020 for further details.

Eligibility

In order to appear for the counselling process, candidates must fulfill following criteria-

  • Indian nationals must belong to the state of Telangana/Andhra Pradesh

  • Fulfil the status of local/non-local requirements as per the rules

  • They should obtain at least 50% marks in PGECET 2020.

TSCHE had conducted separate counselling sessions for GATE and TS PGECET qualified candidates in which the former were given a preference.

In case of any queries the aspirants can contact TSCHE helpdesk at convenor.pgecet@tsche.ac.in.

TSPGCET entrance exam
