  • Home
  • Education
  • TS PGECET 2020: Admit Cards Available From June 25 To June 30

TS PGECET 2020: Admit Cards Available From June 25 To June 30

TS PGECET 2020 Date: Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test, or TS PGECET 2020, is scheduled to be conducted from July 1 to July 4, 2020. Result will be declared on July 20.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 17, 2020 3:19 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

TS PGECET 2019 Result Released, Download Rank Card
TS PGECET 2017 Result Announced; Download Scorecard At Pgecet.tsche.ac.in
TS Inter Result Date Confirmed. Details Here
Telangana Intermediate (TS Inter) Results 2020: Live Update
NTA Notice On NEET 2020 Postponement Is Fake: PIB Fact Check
GATE COAP 2020: Round 2 Offers Released, Candidates Have To Confirm By June 18
TS PGECET 2020: Admit Cards Available From June 25 To June 30
TS PGECET 2020: Admit Cards Available From June 25 To June 30
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, or TSCHE, has announced that admit cards or hall tickets for Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET 2020) will be available from June 25 to June 30, 2020; on the official website, tsche.ac.in. The exam is scheduled from July 1 to July 4, 2020. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, TS PGECET, and other CET exams have been delayed this year. The board had previously extended the last date to fill up CET exam application forms to June 10.

Earlier, TSCHE had postponed the last dates to fill the application forms from May 15 to May 31.

According to the information on the official website, candidates will be able to submit their TS PGECET 2020 application forms till June 26, by paying a late fee of Rs. 500.

TS PGECET is a state-level entrance exam conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode for admission to MTech programmes in participating institutes across the state of Telangana. Candidates with Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, or GATE, scores are given priority in admission.

Result will be declared in online mode, followed by counselling of TS PGECET 2020.

Click here for more Education News
Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test COVID-19 Telangana State Council of Higher Education
.......................... Advertisement ..........................

Preparation Products

Knockout JEE Main July 2020

An exhaustive E-learning program for the complete preparation of JEE Main.

₹ 12999/- ₹ 6999/-
Buy Now
Rank Booster JEE Main 2020

This course will help student to be better prepared and study in the right direction for JEE Main.

₹ 9999/- ₹ 4999/-
Buy Now
Test Series JEE Main July 2020

Take chapter-wise, subject-wise and Complete syllabus mock tests and get in depth analysis of your test.

₹ 4999/- ₹ 1999/-
Buy Now
Latest News
CBSE Asks Schools To Celebrate National Reading Day Virtually
CBSE Asks Schools To Celebrate National Reading Day Virtually
TS Inter Result Date Confirmed. Details Here
TS Inter Result Date Confirmed. Details Here
Telangana Intermediate (TS Inter) Results 2020: Live Update
Telangana Intermediate (TS Inter) Results 2020: Live Update
CBSE To Inform Supreme Court About Decision On Remaining Exams Next Week
CBSE To Inform Supreme Court About Decision On Remaining Exams Next Week
Now, Admission Based On JEE Main 2020 At Himachal Pradesh Technical University; Apply From June 22
Now, Admission Based On JEE Main 2020 At Himachal Pradesh Technical University; Apply From June 22
.......................... Advertisement ..........................