TS PGECET 2020: Admit Cards Available From June 25 To June 30

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, or TSCHE, has announced that admit cards or hall tickets for Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET 2020) will be available from June 25 to June 30, 2020; on the official website, tsche.ac.in. The exam is scheduled from July 1 to July 4, 2020. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, TS PGECET, and other CET exams have been delayed this year. The board had previously extended the last date to fill up CET exam application forms to June 10.

Earlier, TSCHE had postponed the last dates to fill the application forms from May 15 to May 31.

According to the information on the official website, candidates will be able to submit their TS PGECET 2020 application forms till June 26, by paying a late fee of Rs. 500.

TS PGECET is a state-level entrance exam conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode for admission to MTech programmes in participating institutes across the state of Telangana. Candidates with Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, or GATE, scores are given priority in admission.

Result will be declared in online mode, followed by counselling of TS PGECET 2020.