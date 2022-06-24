TS PGCET, TS EDCET 2022 Registration Deadline Extended; Here's How To Apply

TS PGCET, TS EDCET 2022 application deadline extended

TS PGCET, TS EDCET 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has extended the registration deadline for the TS PGCET 2022 and the TS Ed CET 2022. The last date to apply for the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGCET) and the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS Ed CET) exams is now June 30, 2022. Candidates can apply for the PGCET and Ed CET exam by visiting the official websites-tsche.ac.in.

The TSCHE will conduct the Telangana Ed CET exam 2022 between July 26 and July 27. While the TS PGCET 2022 is scheduled to be conducted between July 29,and August 1.

TS PGCET, TS EDCET 2022 Registration: Websites

tsche.ac.in

pgcet.tsche.ac.in

edcet.tsche.ac.in

TS PGCET, TS EDCET 2022: How To Apply

Visit the official websites - pgcet.tsche.ac.in or edcet.tsche.ac.in Pay the application fee Fill in the application form and upload all the required documents Download the confirmation page for future references.

To apply for TS PGCET 2022, applicants need to pay the basic fee of Rs 1,000 for general category. For candidates applying under SC, ST and PwD categories, the application fee is Rs 500.

To apply for Ed CET 2022, candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 650 for general category. For candidates applying under SC, ST and PwD categories, the application fee is Rs 450.

TS PGECET is administered by the Osmania University, Hyderabad for admission into PG courses in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Pharmacy (ME / MTech/ MPharmacy / M.Arch ), Graduate level Pharm-D (Post Baccalaureate). While, TS Ed CET is conducted for candidates who are seeking admission into the two-year BEd Regular Course in the colleges of education in Telangana.