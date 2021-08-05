TS PGECET Amit Card 2021 releasing today

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the TS PGECET admit card today. The Telangana State Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) admit card will be released at pgecet.tsche.ac.in. As per the TSCHE dates, PGECET will be held between August 11 and August 14, 2021. The TS PGECET will be held online in computer-based mode in two sessions at Hyderabad and Warangal.

The hall ticket carries TS PGECET 2021 the exam dates, slot allotted, time, and exam centre.

How To Download TS PGECET 2021 Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official website - pgecet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to the application section and find the link that says 'Download Hall ticket'

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter the details such as your registration number, date of birth and exam paper for the entrance exam

Step 5: Click on the 'Submit' tab and that will take you to the online admit card for the engineering entrance test

Step 6: Download the file and take a printout

Osmania University will hold the entrance examination on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

The exam will be conducted online, as a Computer Based Test (CBT) for a total of 120 marks. The cut-off mark in the exam is 30 marks. For SC and ST students, there is no minimum cut-off marks.

There is no negative mark for an incorrect answer attempted in TS PGECET.