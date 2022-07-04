TS PGECET 2022: Last Date To Apply Without Late Fee Extended; Steps To Register

  • Home
TS PGECET 2022: The last date to apply for the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2022 is now July 10.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jul 4, 2022 4:36 pm IST
TS PGCET 2022 registration extended

TS PGECET 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has extended the registration deadline for the TS PGECET 2022. The last date to apply for the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2022 is now July 10. Earlier, the last date to register was June 30. Candidates can apply for the PGECET 2022 exam by visiting the official websites-- pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

TS PGECET Registration: Websites

  • tsche.ac.in
  • pgecet.tsche.ac.in

How To Apply For TS PEGCET 2022:

  1. Visit the official website – pgecet.tsche.ac.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the link which reads 'Application Fee Payment’
  3. After submitting the fee, fill in the application form
  4. Upload all the required documents and submit the form
  5. Download and take a printout of the confirmation page for future references

TS PGECET 2022 Application: Direct Link

The TSCHE will conduct the Telangana PGECET 2022 between July 29 and August 1. To apply for TS PGECET 2022, applicants need to pay the basic fee of Rs 1,000 for general category. For candidates applying under SC, ST and PwD categories, the application fee is Rs 500.

TS PGECET is administered by the Osmania University, Hyderabad for admission into PG courses in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Pharmacy (ME / MTech/ MPharmacy / M.Arch ), Graduate level Pharm-D (Post Baccalaureate) in Telangana.

