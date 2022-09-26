TS PECET 2022 Result Out; Direct Link Here

To download the TS PECET 2022 rank card candidates will need to enter their PECET hall ticket number and date of birth.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Sep 26, 2022 1:02 pm IST

Candidates can check and download their TS PECET 2022 results through the official website – pecet.tsche.ac.in.
Image credit: Shutterstock

TS PECET 2022 Result: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET) result 2022. Candidates can check and download their TS PECET 2022 results through the official website – pecet.tsche.ac.in. To download the TS PECET 2022 rank card candidates will need to enter their PECET hall ticket number and date of birth.

TS PECET 2022 Result Direct Link

On behalf of TSCHE, Mahatma Gandhi University conducted the TS PECET 2022 exam on September 21, 2022. Candidates seeking to take admission to the two years BPEd and the DPEd programme need to appear in the physical education common entrance test.

TS PECET 2022 Result: Steps To Check

  1. Visit the official website – pecet.tsche.ac.in
  2. Click on the link to "Download Rank Card” on the hompage
  3. Enter the TS PECET hall ticket number, date of birth and click on view rank card
  4. The TS PECET result 2022 will get displayed on the screen
  5. Download and take a printout of the scorecard for future reference.
