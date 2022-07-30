TS PECET 2022: Registration Deadline Extended Till August 12; Direct Link To Apply

TS PECET 2022 application deadline extended till August 12

TS PECET 2022: The application deadline without late fee for the Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET) 2022 has been extended till August 12. The candidates can submit the online application form for the exam through the official website – pecet.tsche.ac.in. The TS PECET 2022 entrance test will be held on August 22.

Applicants must first pay the application fee, which is Rs 800 for general candidates and Rs 400 for SC, ST, and PwD candidates, in order to be considered for the TS PECET 2022 entrance test. The registration process for the entrance test began on April 11, 2022.

TS PECET 2022 Application Direct Link

Only those applicants who successfully register for the Common Entrance Test can get the TS PECET 2022 admit card. The candidates can download the admit card from the official website on August 8, 2022. The result of the TS PECET 2022 test will be declared one week after the test.

TS PECET 2022: How To Apply

Go to the official website – pgecet.tsche.ac.in

Click on the link 'Application Fee Payment’.

Submitting the fee and then fill in the TS PECET application form.

Upload all the mandatory documents and click on submit.

Download and take a printout of the confirmation page for future needs.

The Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) conducts the Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET) for admission to the two-year BPEd and DPEd programmes in physical education.