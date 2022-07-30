  • Home
  • Education
  • TS PECET 2022: Registration Deadline Extended Till August 12; Direct Link To Apply

TS PECET 2022: Registration Deadline Extended Till August 12; Direct Link To Apply

The application deadline without late fee for the Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET) 2022 has been extended till August 12.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Jul 30, 2022 6:52 pm IST
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11 View More
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

JKBOSE Class 11 Jammu Division Result 2022 Declared; Direct Link, How To Check
JEE Main 2022 Day 6 Live: BArch, BPlanning Exam Concludes; Answer Key, Analysis, Key Points
TS EAMCET 2022 Answer Key Out; Direct Link To Download
AP PECET 2022: Last Date To Register With Late Fee Tomorrow; Here's How To Apply
CAT 2022: Details On Application Process, Exam Schedule Expected Tomorrow; Key Points Here
KCET Result 2022 (DECLARED) Live: Karnataka CET Result Out At Karresults.nic.in; Direct Link, Cut Off, Toppers
TS PECET 2022: Registration Deadline Extended Till August 12; Direct Link To Apply
TS PECET 2022 application deadline extended till August 12

TS PECET 2022: The application deadline without late fee for the Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET) 2022 has been extended till August 12. The candidates can submit the online application form for the exam through the official website – pecet.tsche.ac.in. The TS PECET 2022 entrance test will be held on August 22.

Applicants must first pay the application fee, which is Rs 800 for general candidates and Rs 400 for SC, ST, and PwD candidates, in order to be considered for the TS PECET 2022 entrance test. The registration process for the entrance test began on April 11, 2022.

TS PECET 2022 Application Direct Link

Only those applicants who successfully register for the Common Entrance Test can get the TS PECET 2022 admit card. The candidates can download the admit card from the official website on August 8, 2022. The result of the TS PECET 2022 test will be declared one week after the test.

TS PECET 2022: How To Apply

  • Go to the official website – pgecet.tsche.ac.in

  • Click on the link 'Application Fee Payment’.

  • Submitting the fee and then fill in the TS PECET application form.

  • Upload all the mandatory documents and click on submit.

  • Download and take a printout of the confirmation page for future needs.

The Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) conducts the Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET) for admission to the two-year BPEd and DPEd programmes in physical education.

Click here for more Education News
Common University Entrance Test Common Entrance Test
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JKBOSE Class 11 Jammu Division Result 2022 Declared; Direct Link, How To Check
JKBOSE Class 11 Jammu Division Result 2022 Declared; Direct Link, How To Check
JEE Main 2022 Day 6 Live: BArch, BPlanning Exam Concludes; Answer Key, Analysis, Key Points
Live | JEE Main 2022 Day 6 Live: BArch, BPlanning Exam Concludes; Answer Key, Analysis, Key Points
TS EAMCET 2022 Answer Key Out; Direct Link To Download
TS EAMCET 2022 Answer Key Out; Direct Link To Download
Chhattisgarh: Hidayatullah National Law University Raipur To Implement Insurance Scheme For Students
Chhattisgarh: Hidayatullah National Law University Raipur To Implement Insurance Scheme For Students
AP PECET 2022: Last Date To Register With Late Fee Tomorrow; Here's How To Apply
AP PECET 2022: Last Date To Register With Late Fee Tomorrow; Here's How To Apply
.......................... Advertisement ..........................