TS LAWCET Results 2020 Declared At Lawcet.tsche.ac.in; Here’s Direct Link

The Telangana State Law and PG Law Common Entrance Test results (TS LAWCET results) have been declared. The TS LAWCET administering body, Osmania University on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), has released the result of TS LAWCET 2020 on lawcet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates who took the entrance examination of TS LAWCET for admission to regular undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in law courses for the academic year 2020-21 will be able to access their TS LAWCET 2020 results.

To download the TS LAWCET 2020 result, candidates have to log in using their TS LAWCET hall ticket numbers and dates of birth. The TS LAWCET result 2020 has been released in the form of rank cards and mention of marks obtained by the candidates, their percentile scores and qualifying status.

TS LAWCET Result -- Direct Link

To Download TS LAWCET Results

Visit the official website of TS LAWCET result 2020 -- lawcet.tsche.ac.in

Click on the "result" link

Enter TS LAWCET hall ticket numbers and dates of birth

Submit and access the TS LAWCET result

TS LAWCET 2020 was conducted on October 9 as a computer-based test. The test consisted of three sections -- General Knowledge and Mental Ability; Current Affairs; and Aptitude for the Study of Law. The university has also determined a TS LAWCET tie-breaking policy to decide the merit of a candidate, in case more than one candidate obtains similar TS LAWCET marks.

The Osmania University will start the TS LAWCET Counselling for admitting students to the law courses in the participating institutes soon. The TS LAWCET counselling will be held in online mode for TS LAWCET qualified candidates. The university will conduct the TS LAWCET 2020 counselling in two phases rank-wise for both the three-year LLB and five-year integrated law programs.