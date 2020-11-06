TS LAWCET Result 2020 Today; Download TS PGLCET Scorecard At Lawcet.tsche.ac.in

TS LAWCET 2020 result will be announced by the Osmania University today, November 6. Along with the TS LAWCET final answer key, the result for both 3-year LLB and 5-year LLB will be released together at lawcet.tsche.ac.in. To download the result and scorecard of TS LAWCET 2020, candidates can visit the official website and log in to the candidate’s portal.

TS LAWCET result 2020 will gave information such as- candidate’s name, roll number, marks obtained and provisional qualification status.

All the candidates who qualify the exam will be eligible to participate in TS LAWCET counselling and seat allotment process. For seat allotment purposes, a TS LAWCET merit list 2021 will be prepared by the authorities.

The entrance exam of TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2020 was conducted 9th October 2020 in the online mode as a Computer-Based Test. The paper was conducted in two shifts in a day, majorly in the state of Telangana, but also in few exam centres of Andhra Pradesh.

TS LAWCET Result 2020: How to download the scorecard

To download TS LAWCET 2020 result and scorecard, follow the steps mentioned below:

Go to the official TS LAWCET 2020- lawcet.tsche.ac.in

Click on the view rank card link

Login with the registration number and password.

The result of TS LAWCET 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download TS LAWCET 2020 scorecard and take a print out for future reference.

TS LAWCET result 2020: Tiebreaker Policy

If two or more candidates get similar marks, the following tie-breaking procedure is followed to decide the merit position of such candidates: