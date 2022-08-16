TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2022 Results Tomorrow; Time, Official Website To Check

TS LAWCET result 2022 tomorrow

The Telangana State Law and PG Law Common Entrance Test results (TS LAWCET results) will be declared tomorrow, August 17. While announcing the TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET result date, the administering body has also updated the result time. The TS LAWCET administering body, Osmania University on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), will declare the result of TS LAWCET 2022 at 4 pm. The lawcet.tsche.ac.in will host the TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET 2022 results tomorrow. Candidates who took the entrance examination of TS LAWCET for admission to regular undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in law courses for the academic year 2022-23 will be able to access their TS LAWCET 2022 results.

To download the TS LAWCET 2022 result, candidates have to log in using their TS LAWCET hall ticket numbers and dates of birth. The lawcet.tsche.ac.in website will update the TS LAWCET result 2022 in the form of rank cards and mention the marks obtained by the candidates, their percentile scores and qualifying status.

TS LAWCET Result: Official Website

The official website to check TS LAWCET 2022 result score card and TS PGLCET 2022 result score card is lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

Steps To Download TS LAWCET Results

Visit the official website of TS LAWCET result 2022 -- lawcet.tsche.ac.in

Click on the designated TS LAWCET result 2022 link

Enter hall ticket numbers and dates of birth

Submit and access the TS LAWCET 2022 result

TS LAWCET 2022 was conducted on July 21-22 as a computer-based test. The test consisted of three sections -- General Knowledge and Mental Ability; Current Affairs; and Aptitude for the Study of Law. TS LAWCET answer key has already been issued and candidates were also given the opportunity to raise objections against it.