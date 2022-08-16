  • Home
  • Education
  • TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2022 Results Tomorrow; Time, Official Website To Check

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2022 Results Tomorrow; Time, Official Website To Check

The lawcet.tsche.ac.in will host the TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET 2022 results tomorrow at 4 pm.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 16, 2022 7:22 pm IST
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers View More
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

TS LAWCET 2022 Answer Key Out; Raise Objections Till July 28
Telangana TS LAWCET 2022 Answer Key Tomorrow; Tie-Breaker Rule, Qualifying Marks Here
Telangana TS LAWCET 2022: Answer Key On July 26; Result In August First Week
TS LAWCET 2022 Hall Ticket Out; Direct Link To Download Admit Card
TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2021 Result Out; Direct Link; How To Download
TS LAWCET 2021 Exam Tomorrow, Check Guidelines Here
TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2022 Results Tomorrow; Time, Official Website To Check
TS LAWCET result 2022 tomorrow
New Delhi:

The Telangana State Law and PG Law Common Entrance Test results (TS LAWCET results) will be declared tomorrow, August 17. While announcing the TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET result date, the administering body has also updated the result time. The TS LAWCET administering body, Osmania University on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), will declare the result of TS LAWCET 2022 at 4 pm. The lawcet.tsche.ac.in will host the TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET 2022 results tomorrow. Candidates who took the entrance examination of TS LAWCET for admission to regular undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in law courses for the academic year 2022-23 will be able to access their TS LAWCET 2022 results.

Latest: TS LAWCET 2022 Cut Off, College Wise Qualifying Marks. Check Now
Don't Miss: Top Law Colleges in India Accepting TS LAWCET 2022 Score. Check Now
Colleges Accepting Applications: To check the list of Institutions accepting BA/B.Com LLB Applications Click Here 

To download the TS LAWCET 2022 result, candidates have to log in using their TS LAWCET hall ticket numbers and dates of birth. The lawcet.tsche.ac.in website will update the TS LAWCET result 2022 in the form of rank cards and mention the marks obtained by the candidates, their percentile scores and qualifying status.

TS LAWCET Result: Official Website

The official website to check TS LAWCET 2022 result score card and TS PGLCET 2022 result score card is lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

Steps To Download TS LAWCET Results

  • Visit the official website of TS LAWCET result 2022 -- lawcet.tsche.ac.in

  • Click on the designated TS LAWCET result 2022 link

  • Enter hall ticket numbers and dates of birth

  • Submit and access the TS LAWCET 2022 result

TS LAWCET 2022 was conducted on July 21-22 as a computer-based test. The test consisted of three sections -- General Knowledge and Mental Ability; Current Affairs; and Aptitude for the Study of Law. TS LAWCET answer key has already been issued and candidates were also given the opportunity to raise objections against it.

Click here for more Education News
Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi University's Executive Council To Meet On August 18; FYUP Syllabi, New Admission Process On Agenda
Delhi University's Executive Council To Meet On August 18; FYUP Syllabi, New Admission Process On Agenda
CUET Phase 4 Exam Starts Tomorrow For Over 3 Lakh Candidates
CUET Phase 4 Exam Starts Tomorrow For Over 3 Lakh Candidates
JEE Advanced 2022 Preparation: Check Previous Years' Question Paper Links
JEE Advanced 2022 Preparation: Check Previous Years' Question Paper Links
TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling Likely To Begin On August 21: Official
TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling Likely To Begin On August 21: Official
Dharmendra Pradhan Calls For Citizen Participation In Survey For National Curriculum Framework
Dharmendra Pradhan Calls For Citizen Participation In Survey For National Curriculum Framework
.......................... Advertisement ..........................