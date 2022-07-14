TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2022: Last Date To Submit Application Form Extended, Check Details

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2022 registration deadline extended

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has extended the registration deadline for the TS Law Common Entrance Test (LAWCET) and Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test (PGLCET) 2022. The last date to apply for the TS LAWCET 2022 and TS PGLCET 2022 exams is now July 15. Earlier, the last date for submitting the online application forms with a late fee of Rs 1,000 was July 12, 2022.

The date to submit application forms has been extended in view of the heavy rains in the state. Candidates can apply for the TS PGLCET and Telangana LAWCET exams by visiting the official website- lawcet.tsche.ac.in. The TSCHE is scheduled to conduct the TS LAWCET exam 2022 on July 21, whereas, the TS PGLCET 2022 exam will be conducted on July 22.

“In view of the incessant rains in the state The Last date for Submission of Online Application Form with Late Fee of Rs.1000/- is Extended upto 15-07-2022.” according to a statement on TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET website.

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2022: How To Apply

Visit the official website-- lawcet.tsche.ac.in

Pay the application fee

Click on “proceed to fill application” link

Fill in the application form and upload all the required documents

Download the confirmation page for future references.

The TS TS LAWCET is conducted for admission into 3 / 5 years LLB courses and TS PGLCET is held for admission into LLM courses offered by state universities in Telangana and its affiliated colleges.