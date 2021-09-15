TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2021 Result Out; Direct Link; How To Download

TS LAWCET, PGLCET result 2021 declared on lawcet.tsche.ac.in

Osmania University has released the results for Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET2021) and Telangana State PG Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET 2021) today, on September 15. The results for both common entrance tests will be hosted on the official website- lawcet.tsche.ac.in. Students will be required to fill in their hall ticket numbers and roll number to access the result.

TS LAWCET, PGLCET Result 2021: Direct Link

TS LAWCET, PGLCET Result 2021: How To Download

Go to the official website of TS LAWCET, PGLCET- lawcet.tsche.ac.in

On the displayed homepage, click on ‘Download Rank Card’

Alternatively, check results through the direct link given above

Candidates will be redirected to a login page

Key in the hall ticket number and roll number

The respective result will appear on screen

Check and download the result

Take a print out of the result for future use

To qualify the TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2021 exam, general category students will be required to score a minimum 35 per cent that is 42 marks out of 120, whereas there is no minimum qualifying percentage for the reserved category students.

TS LAWCET 2021 and TS PGLCET 2021 are common entrance tests conducted by the Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) to grant admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate law courses for the academic year 2021-22.

Students who qualify Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET 2021) 3 year or 5 year LLB regular courses and students qualifying Telangana State PG Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET 2021) get admission to 2 year LLM courses in the various law colleges across the state.