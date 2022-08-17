TS LAWCET 2022 Results Declared

TS LAWCET 2022 Results: Osmania University, Hyderabad has declared the Telangana Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) 2022 results today, August 17, 2022. Candidates who took the Telangana LAWCET exam can check their result at the official website -- lawcet.tsche.ac.in. Along with the TS LAWCET results, Osmania University has also declared the TS Postgraduate Law CET (TS PGLCET) 2022 result. To download the TS LAWCET, PGLCET score card, aspirants have to log in with their hall ticket number and date of birth.

Osmania University university has conducted the TS LAWCET 2022 examination for 3-year LLB courses was conducted in two shift on July 21, while for 5-year integrated courses, it was organised in a single shift on July 22, 2022. Candidates can check and download the TS LAWCET 2022 results by following the step-by guide provided here.

TS LAWCET 2022 Results: How To Check

Visit the official website -- lawcet.tsche.ac.in On the homepage, click on the "Download Rank Card" link Enter hall ticket numbers and dates of birth Submit details and the TS LAWCET result 2022 will be displayed on the screen Download the TS LAWCET rank card and TS PGLCET rank card and take a print for further reference.

Direct Link: TS LAWCET, TS PGLCET Rank Card

The TS LAWCET 2022 exam was held at 42 test centres with 38 in Telangana and 4 in Andhra Pradesh. As many as 24,938 candidates registered for the 3-year LLB programme. Out of which 20,107 candidates appeared for the LAWCET exam. Moreover, 7,506 students registered for 5-year LLB programme, of which, 6,207 students appeared for the entrance exam.