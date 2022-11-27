TS LAWCET 2022: Seat Allotment Result Out; Direct Link

  • Home
Candidates need to enter their TS LAWCET 2022 hall ticket number and rank to check the seat allotment result.

Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Nov 27, 2022 11:51 am IST

TS LAWCET 2022 seat allotment
Image credit: Shutterstock

TS LAWCET 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) 2022 seat allotment result. Candidates can check and download the TS LAWCET 2022 seat allotment through the official website-- lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in. To access the seat allotment candidates need to enter their hall ticket number and rank.

Latest: TS LAWCET 2022 Cut Off, College Wise Qualifying Marks. Check Now
Colleges Accepting Applications: To check the list of Institutions accepting BA/B.Com LLB Applications Click Here 

The reporting process to the allotted colleges along with the required documents for verification is scheduled to be conducted from November 28 to December 3, 2022. Candidates also need to make the tuition fee payment challan along with reporting. The classes will be commenced from November 30, 2022.

TS LAWCET Seat Allotment 2022 Direct Link

TS LAWCET Seat Allotment 2022: Steps To Download

  1. At first, go to the official website-- lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in
  2. Then click on the TS LAWCET 2022 seat allotment link on the homepage.
  3. Enter your hall ticket number and rank.
  4. The TS LAWCET seat allotment 2022 will appear.
  5. Save the page and download it to take a printout for future reference.

The TS LAWCET exam is conducted by Osmania University for admission to the three-year LLB programme and five-year LLB programme in the colleges of law in Telangana.

Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test
