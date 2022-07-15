TS LAWCET 2022 Hall Ticket Out; Direct Link To Download Admit Card

TS LAWCET 2022 hall ticket out

TS LAWCET 2022 Hall Ticket: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has issued the admit card for the Telangana Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) 2022. The TS LAWCET hall ticket 2022 is available on the official website-- lawcet.tsche.ac.in. To download the LAWCET 2022 hall ticket, the candidates need to enter their registration number, date of birth, and mobile number.

Recommended: TS LAWCET Previous Year Sample Papers with Solutions. Download Free!

Don't Miss: TS LAWCET 2022 Latest Exam Pattern & Syllabus, Click here

Also See: TS LAWCET Preparation Tips to qualify the exam with a good score. Check Here

ALSO READ | TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2022: Last Date To Submit Application Form Extended, Check Details

The Telangana LAWCET admit card 2022 consist details of candidate’s name, roll number, exam slots, exam centre, time and guidelines.

The TSCHE is scheduled to conduct the TS LAWCET exam 2022 on July 21, whereas, the TS PGLCET 2022 exam will be conducted on July 22.

TS LAWCET 2022 Hall Ticket: How To Download

Go to the official website-- lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the "Download hall ticket" link.

Enter your registration number, date of birth, and mobile number.

The TS LAWCET admit card will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

TS LAWCET Hall Ticket 2022: Direct Link

ALSO READ | AP PGECET 2022 Hall Ticket Out; Steps To Download Admit Card

The Telangana LAWCET exam is conducted for admission into 3 / 5 years LLB courses and TS PGLCET is held for admission into LLM courses offered by state universities in Telangana and its affiliated colleges.