TS LAWCET 2022 Counselling Soon; Check List Of Documents Required

TS LAWCET 2022 Counselling: The Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) 2022 counselling process is expected to being in the month of October, 2022 by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). Candidates can check more details on the schedule for the TS LAWCET 2022 counselling process on the official website- lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

Candidates will begin with the TS LAWCET 2022 counselling registration and document uploading process. After then, one needs to go ahead with the choice filling and web options. Based on the filled-in options, category, ranks, and availability of seat candidates are allotted seats for admission. After applicants have completed their web options, a provisional seat allotment will be offered, depending on which selected candidates will get admission.

The results of the LAWCET exam were declared on August 17. The exam was conducted by Osmania University on July 21 and July 22 for the three-year LLB programme and five-year LLB programme respectively. The TS LAWCET 2022 exam was held at 42 test centres with 38 in Telangana and 4 in Andhra Pradesh.

TS LAWCET 2022 Counselling: List Of Documents Required