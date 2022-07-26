TS LAWCET 2022 Answer Key Out; Raise Objections Till July 28

TS LAWCET 2022 Answer Key

TS LAWCET 2022: The Telangana Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) 2022 answer key has been released today, July 26. Candidates who took the exam can check and download the TS LAWCET 2022 answer key from the official website - lawcet.tsche.ac.in. Along with the LAWCET answer key, Osmania University has also released the master question papers and response sheets. Candidates can download their response sheet by entering their registration number, date of birth, and mobile number.

Latest: TS LAWCET 2022 Cut Off, College Wise Qualifying Marks. Check Now

Don't Miss: Top Law Colleges in India Accepting TS LAWCET 2022 Score. Check Now

Colleges Accepting Applications: To check the list of Institutions accepting BA/B.Com LLB Applications Click Here

The candidates can challenge the TS LAWCET answer key from July 26 to July 28, 2022. Candidates can submit grievances online in the prescribed format along with the processing fee. "The objections submitted in any other form or thereafter will not be considered and no correspondence in respect thereof would be entertained," Osmania University said in a statement.

How To Download TS LAWCET 2022 Answer Key

Visit the official website -- lawcet.tsche.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the "Master Question Papers" link. Select the desired question paper link and verify your responses Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Direct Link: TS LAWCET Answer Key 2022

TS LAWCET 2022 Qualifying Marks

Candidates can verify and evaluate their response sheet using the TS LAWCET 2022 preliminary key. To qualify the Law entrance exam, candidates have to secure 42 out of 120 marks (35 per cent). However, there is no minimum qualifying mark for SC & ST candidates for ranking. Osmania University, Hyderabad has conducted the TS LAWCET 2022 entrance exam on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).