TS LAWCET 2021 Exam Tomorrow, Check Guidelines Here

TS LAWCET 2021 exam tomorrow August 23 at 10:30 am

Osmania University will conduct the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test, (TS LAWCET) 2021 tomorrow, August 23 at 10:30 am.

TS LAWCET 2021 for 3 years will be conducted tomorrow. The exam will be held in two shifts from 10:30 am to 12 noon and from 2:30 pm to 4 pm. TS LAWCET 2021 for 5 years will be held on August 24. Students appearing for the examination should carry their admit card in the exam center along with a valid identity proof document like aadhar card. Students failing to do so will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

TS LAWCET 2021: Top 5 Exam Center Guidelines To Follow

Students appearing for the examination must follow certain exam guidelines. Here are the top 5 guidelines that a student must note before entering into the exam hall.

Students are required to report to the exam centre at least before 1 hour before the exam. Students who will reach on time or late will not be allowed to appear for the examination.

Carrying any type of electronic device like calculators, mobile phones, pagers, etc is strictly prohibited. No students are allowed to carry electronic devices in the exam center.

In view of the current COVID-19 pandemic, students must carry their sanitisers and face masks to the exam center.

Students must follow the social distancing norms and adhere to ll the guidelines given in the exam hall.