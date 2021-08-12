TS LAWCET 2021 Admit Card Releasing Today

TS LAWCET 2021 admit card will release today

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the TS LAWCET admit card today, August 12. Those who will appear in the examination on August 23 must visit the official website, lawcet.tsche.ac.in, and download the hall ticket. Candidates must note that they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall if they fail to produce a hard copy of admit card along with valid ID proof.

As the examination is being held amidst the pandemic, students are advised to read the COVID-19 safety guidelines written on the admit card. Candidates must ensure that they follow all the Covid protocols inside the examination hall to avoid any hassle. Wearing a face mask, maintaining distance and sanitising hands should be strictly followed by the candidates at all times.

TS LAWCET is conducted for three-year LLB and five-year LLB admissions.

Osmania University on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) conducts TS LAWCET for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law courses offered by various colleges in Telangana.

TS LAWCET 2021: How To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website-- lawcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card tab

Step 3: Login with your credentials

Step 4: Click on the ‘submit' button

Step 5: Download your TS LAWCET hall ticket

Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) 2021 will be held in a computer-based test mode in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The state-level entrance exam will consist of 120 objective type questions and will be held for a duration of one hour and thirty minutes.