TS LAWCET hall ticket released at lawcet.tsche.ac.in

The Telangana State Law and PG Law Common Entrance Test admit card (TS LAWCET admit card) have been released today, August 12. The TS LAWCET administering body, Osmania University on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), has released the hall ticket of TS LAWCET 2021 on lawcet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates who will appear for TS LAWCET on August 23 and August 24 can download the admit card. TS LAWCET is conducted for admission to regular undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in law courses.

To download the TS LAWCET 2021 hall ticket, candidates have to log in using their TS LAWCET registration numbers and dates of birth.

TS LAWCET Hall Ticket -- Direct Link

To Download TS LAWCET Admit Card

Visit the official website of TS LAWCET hall ticket 2021 -- lawcet.tsche.ac.in

Click on the "hall ticket" link

Enter registration numbers, dates of birth and qualifying examination hall ticket number

Submit and access the TS LAWCET hall ticket

TS LAWCET 2021 will be conducted on August 23 and August 24 as a computer-based test. The state-level entrance exam will consist of 120 objective type questions and will be held for a duration of one hour and thirty minutes. The test will consist of three sections -- General Knowledge and Mental Ability; Current Affairs; and Aptitude for the Study of Law.

As TS LAWCET for UG and PG admission will be held amid the Covid pandemic, students are advised to read the COVID-19 safety guidelines written on the admit card. Candidates must ensure that they follow all the Covid protocols inside the examination hall to avoid any hassle. Wearing a face mask, maintaining social distance and sanitising hands should be strictly followed by the candidates at all times.