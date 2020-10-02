TS LawCET, PGLCET 2020 Hall Ticket Released At Tsche.ac.in, Exam On October 9

Image credit: tsche.ac.in TS LawCET, PGLCET 2020 Hall Ticket Released At Tsche.ac.in

TS LawCET 2020: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the hall tickets for the Law Common Entrance Test (TS LawCET 2020) and the Postgraduate Law Common Entrance Test (PGLCET 2020) at tsche.ac.in. Candidates, who registered on or before the last date can download the TS LawCET hall ticket 2020 from the official website, using their registration number, date of birth and qualifying examination hall ticket number.

Download TS LawCET 2020, PGLCET 2020 Hall Ticket Here

Osmania University, Hyderabad, on behalf of the state’s higher education council (TSCHE), will conduct TS LawCET 2020 and TS PGLCET 2020 exams.

How To Download TS LawCET Hall Ticket

Go to the official website of TSCHE -- tsche.ac.in. Click on TS LawCET 2020 or TS PGLCET 2020. Click on ‘download hall ticket’. On the login window, key in your registration number, date of birth, and qualifying examination hall ticket number. Click on the ‘download hallticket’ tab.

TS LawCET and PGLCET will be held on October 9, 2020. TS LawCET 2020, for admission to three-year degree programme, will be held in the forenoon session -- from 10:30 am to 12 noon. LawCET for the five year degree programme, and PGLCET will be conducted in the afternoon session -- from 3 pm to 4:30 pm.

As many as 30,310 candidates have registered for the LawCET and PGLCET examinations this year.

According to an official statement, “21,925 candidates have registcred to appear for LLB 3 Years degree course, 5,694 candidates have registered to appear for LLB 5 years integrated Law degree course and 2,691 candidates have regislcred to appear for LLM”.

The exams will be held in 63 centres in Telangana and 4 in Andhra Pradesh