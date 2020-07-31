  • Home
Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the supplementary result for intermediate second year students.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Jul 31, 2020 2:43 pm IST

TS IPASE Result 2020 released on tsbie.cgg.gov.in
New Delhi:

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the supplementary result for intermediate second year students. The result is released for failed candidates after adding grace marks.

The result has been released for second year general and vocational, and second year general and vocational bridge course. Students can check their result using their exam hall ticket number from the official website, 'tsbie.cgg.gov.in'.

Telangana IPASE Result 2020: Second Year General

Telangana IPASE Result 2020: Second Year Vocational

Telangana IPASE Result 2020: Second Year General Bridge Course

Telangana IPASE Result 2020: Second Year Vocational Bridge Course

Telangana Government on July 9 had announced that it was cancelling the intermediate second year supplementary exams. The decision came after the declaration of the TS Inter result on June 18.

"The chief minister (K Chandrashekhar Rao) took a decision to pass all the students who have failed in the second year exams. These students will be issued a pass certificate under 'compartmental pass' and by July 31, the students will be issued mark memos at their respective colleges," State Education Minister P Sabitha Reddy had said.

Approximately 1.47 lakh students were expected to appear for the Inter second year supplementary exam but the exam was cancelled in view of the COVID-19 situation.

The students who were due to appear for the supplementary exam will be issued a pass certificate under 'compartmental pass'. marks memo of such students will be issued to their respective colleges.

TSBIE first and second year results were announced on June 18. In first year, 60.1% students passed with the pass percentage for girls being 67.74% and for boys being 52.30%. 68.86% students passed in second year exam. Among girls pass percentage was 75.15%, and among boys it was 62.10%.

