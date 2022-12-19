TS Intermediate Exam Time Table 2023 Out; Telangana Board Class 12 Exams From March 16

TSBIE has announced Class 11, 12 time table 2023

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has announced the time table for Inter first and second year annual examinations to be held in 2023. The Telangana Board IPE March 2023 time table is available on the official website-- tsbie.cgg.gov.in. The TS Inter first year examinations will begin on March 15 and will end on April 3, 2023.

Don't Miss: TS Intermediate Question/Sample Papers. Download Now

Suggested: Toppers' Preparation Tips to Score 99+ in Boards, Check Now

The TS Inter second year board examination will commence on March 15 and will conclude on April 4, 2023. The exams will be conducted for a duration of 180 minutes (3 hours) from 9 am to 12 noon. The Telangana state practical exams will be held from February 15 to March 2, 2023, including Sunday. The practical exams will held in two sessions from 9 am to 12 noon and from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The Ethics and Human value examination will be conducted on March 4, 2023, from 10 am to 1 pm. The Environmental Education exam will be held on March 6, 2023 from 10 am to 1 pm. The TSBIE has also stated that the IPE March 2023 time table will also be applicable to Intermediate Vocational course examinations. However, the board will issue the Vocational courses time table separately on the official website.