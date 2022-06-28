TS Inter Result 2022 Live: Telangana Board To Announce Inter Result Today; Direct Link, Websites To Check
TS Inter Results 2022: The intermediate 1st and 2nd year exam results will be available on the official websites- tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in. The intermediate result 2022 will be announced at 11 am
Telangana Inter result 2022: The Telangana Board (TSBIE) Intermediate 1st and 2nd year exam results will be announced today, June 28. TS Inter Results 2022 will be announced today at 11 am, the students can check the Telangana 12th Result 2022 on the official websites- tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, examresults.ts.nic.in.
To check the TS Inter 1st year result 2022, TS Inter 2nd year result 2022, the students need to use the roll number, date of birth. The students need to secure a minimum 35 per cent marks to get pass in TS inter 1st year, 2nd year exams.
TS Inter Results 2022 2nd Year, TS Inter Results 2022 1st Year: How To Download Scorecard
- Visit the official websites of the Telangana Board- tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in
- Click on the designated result link.
- Enter all the required credentials and click on submit.
- Your TS 10th, 12th results will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the result and take a printout for future reference.
Over 9 lakh students appeared in the TS Intermediate Exams 2022 this year which was conducted from May 6 to 24.
Live updates
Telangana 12th Result 2022: Minimum Pass Percentage
The students have to score a minimum 35 per cent marks in Telangana Inter 1st and 2nd year exams 2022 to get pass. Those who get failed in one or two subjects need to appear for the compartment exams.
Telangana Inter Result 2022: Official Websites To Check
The students can check the TS inter results on the official websites- tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, examresults.ts.nic.in once inter results announced at 11 am.
TS Inter Results 2022 Today
The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will announce the r1st and 2nd year intermediate results today, June 28. TS intermediate result 2022 will be announced at 11 am.