TS Inter result 2021 will be announced shortly

The Telangana government will announce the TS Inter result 2021 today. Once announced, Class 12 students can check their results at the board’s official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in. To access TS Inter scores, one can also visit manabadi.co.in and login with their roll numbers. According to local reports, this year, nearly 4.73 lakh students have registered for the TS Inter exams, which were cancelled by the state government keeping the well-being and health of students in mind. The TS Inter 2nd year results 2021 will be made available at 11 am today.

The Telangana Intermediate results 2021 will be announced based on students’ first-year intermediate marks.

The results will be available on official websites, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and unofficial websites; including manabadi.com, and examresults.net. The annual examination results have been delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

On June 9, the state education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy announced the cancellation of intermediate second-year examinations. This decision was made keeping the health of students in mind, the minister said.

In 2020, 68.86% students have passed in second year exam. Among girls pass percentage is 75.15%, and among boys it is 62.10%. In first year, 60.1% students have passed. Pass percentage for girls is 67.74% and for boys it is 52.30%.

In 2019, the TS Inter results were announced in April. Last year, 65% students cleared the TS second year exam and 59.8% students cleared the TS first year exam. The pass percentage for 1st year boys was 53.14% and for 1st year girls was 62.2%. The pass percentage for 2nd year boys was 58.25% and for 2nd year girls was 71.5%.