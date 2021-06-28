TS Inter Results 2021 Shortly. All Direct Links Here

TS Inter result 2021 will be announced at 11 am

TS Inter result 2021 for over 4 lakh students will be declared soon. As soon the Telangana intermediate results is announced, it will be made available on official websites 'tsbie.cgg.gov.in', 'bie.telangana.gov.in' and 'results.cgg.gov.in'. A couple of unofficial websites like Manabadi and Examresults will also host the TS Inter results. Though it is advisable that candidates cross check the TS Intermidiate results with official websites if they access the Telangana results from private portals. TS Inter result 2021 will be announced at 11 am today for second year students.

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click here.

There is a chance that the official website may not respond initially when the results are announced. The students are advised to wait for some time before checking the results.

TS Inter result 2020: Direct links

The TS Inter results 2021 will be released online on the following direct links:

tsbie.cgg.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in

examresults.ts.nic.in

manabadi.co.in

The Telangana Intermediate results 2021 will be announced based on students’ first-year intermediate marks.

The annual examination results have been delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

TS Inter result 2021: How To Check

Candidates can follow the below steps to check TS Inter result from the official websites:

Step 1: Go to any of the websites mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Select course (General/Vocational)

Step 4: Download the Telangana Intermidiate result 2021