Telangana Intermediate exam results 2021 or TS Inter result 2021 will be announced today. The result will be available on its official websites tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. Telangana Inter result is expected to be released at 11 am. Inter result 2021 will also be released at unofficial websites; including manabadi.com, and examresults.net. However, it is advisable for candidates to cross-check their results from an official source for authentication. Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, on June 9, announced the cancellation of TS Intermediate second-year exams "keeping the health of students in mind".

In order to check TS Inter result from tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in, or results.cgg.gov.in, candidates can visit any of the websites, find and click on the TS 2nd year result link, select course type (General/Vocational), enter required login credentials and click on the ‘submit’ icon.



