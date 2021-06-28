  • Home
TS Inter Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Telangana TSBIE 2nd Year Result Soon

Telangana Intermediate exam results 2021 or TS Inter result 2021 will be announced today. Telangana Inter result is expected to be released at 11 am.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jun 28, 2021 10:03 am IST

TS Inter Result 2021: Manabadi Inter Results 2021 will be made available shortly
Telangana Intermediate exam results 2021 or TS Inter result 2021 will be announced today. The result will be available on its official websites tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. Telangana Inter result is expected to be released at 11 am. Inter result 2021 will also be released at unofficial websites; including manabadi.com, and examresults.net. However, it is advisable for candidates to cross-check their results from an official source for authentication. Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, on June 9, announced the cancellation of TS Intermediate second-year exams "keeping the health of students in mind".

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click here.

In order to check TS Inter result from tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in, or results.cgg.gov.in, candidates can visit any of the websites, find and click on the TS 2nd year result link, select course type (General/Vocational), enter required login credentials and click on the ‘submit’ icon.

Follow TS Inter Result 2021 Live Updates Here:

10:03 AM IST
June 28, 2021

Inter Results 2021 TS

The TSBIE cancelled the 2nd year exam - of the final board exam for Class 12 - on June 9. The TS Intermediate results 2021 are being computed on the basis of the TS Inter first-year results. 




09:59 AM IST
June 28, 2021

TS Inter Results 2021: Official Website

The official website where the TS Inter Results 2021 will be declared is the website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) -- tsbie.cgg.gov.in results. The results can also be checked on private sites such as manabadi.co.in. 

09:56 AM IST
June 28, 2021

Manabadi Inter Results 2021 TS

The TS Inter results 2021 can be checked on government websites of the TSBIE as well as the private, manabadi.co.in. However, since this is a private website, candidate could cross-check their results on an official site as well. 

09:55 AM IST
June 28, 2021

TS Inter Result 2021 Today

Telangana Board will declare the TS Inter result 2021 today. Once announced, Class 12 students can check their results at the board’s official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

09:53 AM IST
June 28, 2021

TS Inter Results 2021 Today

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will announce the Inter 2nd year results 2021 today. The TS Inter results 2021 are expect at 11 am. 

