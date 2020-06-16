Telangana Intermediate (TS Inter) Results 2020: Live Update

TS inter result will be available on its official websites bie.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.

Telangana intermediate exam results 2020 can either be expected today or tomorrow. An official of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has confirmed it to NDTV that the TS Inter result will be declared on June 16 or June 17. The result will be available on its official websites bie.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. Last year the TS inter result was announced on April 18.





June 16, 8.40 am: Meanwhile the state government has decided not to conduct Class 10 or Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

June 16, 8.30 am: TS Inter results have been delayed this year as the state decided to enforce preventive measures to arrest the spread of coronavirus in the state.

