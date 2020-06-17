TS Inter result date 2020: Telangana Intermediate result will be out soon at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.com

TS Inter result or Telangana intermediate exam results 2020 will be released on June 18, an official of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has confirmed to NDTV today. Exam time and other details of the TS Inter results will be released today evening by the Telangana government, the official added. The result will be available on its official websites; tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. Earlier, an update posted on one of the official websites said the TS Inter results date and time will be released on June 17.

Last year the TS inter result was announced on April 18. The Telangana Intermediate results are delayed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The official had confirmed to NDTV on Tuesday that the TS Inter result for first and second year students is ready and the details have been submitted to the government.

Above 9.65 lakh students are awaiting the TS Inter results for both first and second year.

According to sources Sabitha Indra Reddy, education minister, will announce the time and other details in the evening at 5 PM today.

TS Inter result 2020: How to check

Follow the steps given here to check your TS Inter result 2020 for both first year exams held this year:

Step One : Go to official website to check the result: tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step Two : Click on the result link provided on the homepage

Step Three : Click on the result link for your relevant course (General/Vocational).

Step Four : Enter the required details.

Step Five : Click on Submit and view the result.

The TS Inter results are also expected to be released on private portals like manabadi.com and examresults.net.

Recently, the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education or AP BIE released the AP Inter results for first and second year students.

Due to the ongoing COVID19 crisis, Telangana has on last week decided not to conduct Class 10 or SSC exams. According to the chief minister’s office, a review meeting conducted by a high level committee in the presence of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao also decided to promote all students without exam.