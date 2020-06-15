TS Inter result 2020: TS Inter results are expected on June 16 or June 17 at bie.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in and manabadi.com.

Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana or TS BIE, the state level board which conducts the Intermediate or Inter (the Class 12 examination) will release the TS Inter results either on June 16 or June 17. An official from the TS BIE has said the results can be expected any of these dates. The TS BIE results are now being released for both first and second year students of the Inter examinations concluded in June. Geography and Modern Language papers of TS Inter students were postponed in view of the coronavirus lockdown. The exams were held in June. The Telangana Intermediate results are expected to be released on the official websites of the TS BIE, bie.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.

Around 9.65 lakh students are awaiting the TS Inter results for first and second year examinations held in March and June. Out of these, more than 4 lakh students have appeared for the second year examination.

The two exams which were conducted in June were earlier scheduled on March 23 but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.

The spot evaluation process for the TS Inter results began on May 13. The Board had made sure that every precaution is being observed during the evaluation process due to the coronavirus situation.

Last year, the BIE Telangana had released the TS result for both Class 11 and Class 12 (which is also known as Intermediate first year second year) on April 18.

TS Inter results have been delayed this year as the state decided to enforce preventive measures to arrest the spread of coronavirus in the state.

TS Intermediate result 2020: How to check

Follow the steps given here to check your TS Inter result 2020 for both first year exams held this year:

Step 1 : Go to official website to check the result: www.cgg.gov.in

Step 2 : Click on the result link for your relevant course (General/Vocational).

Step 3 : Enter the required details.

Step 4 : Click on Submit and view the result.

The TS Board is expected to release the Inter result 2020 on its official website (bie.telangana.gov.in) also. The TS Inter results are also expected to be released on private portals like manabadi.com and examresults.net.

On Friday, the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education or AP BIE released the AP Inter results for first and second year students.

Due to the ongoing COVID19 crisis, Telangana has on this week decided not to conduct Class 10 or SSC exams. According to the chief minister’s office, a review meeting conducted by a high level committee in the presence of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao also decided to promote all students without exam.