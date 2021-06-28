Image credit: Shutterstock TS Inter Result announced, here's how Telangana Board Calculated Marks

The TS Inter results 2021 or Class 12 results are declared by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) today. The result is available at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in, and results.cgg.gov.in. Telangana Inter result 2021 has been also released at unofficial websites; including manabadi.com. Around 4,51,585 students, who have paid the examination fees, have been declared pass in the TS Inter Class 12 exam. As many as 2,28,754 girls and 2,22,831 boys have cleared the TS Inter Second Year exam.

Any candidate not satisfied with the results will be provided with an opportunity to appear in regular written exams as and when the situation becomes conducive to hold the examinations, the official circular states.

The marks obtained by regular students in Intermediate First Year (General, Vocational and Bridge course) were taken as the basis for awarding marks in Second Year, for each student. The same subject wise marks, obtained in the First Year were awarded for the Second Year subjects.

All the candidates who have paid the examination fees of Second Year (Regular & Private) have already been granted a minimum of 35 per cent passing marks

100% practical marks were awarded in practicals.

The Private candidates/failed candidates were awarded minimum passing marks- 35% marks in the fail subjects.

All Candidates belonging to Intermediate Second Year (Regular & Private) who fail in Ethics and Human Values and Environmental Education subjects (compulsory qualifying examinations) were awarded a minimum of 35% passing marks.