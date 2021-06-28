  • Home
  • Education
  • TS Inter Result Announced; Here’s How Marks Were Calculated

TS Inter Result Announced; Here’s How Marks Were Calculated

The TS Inter results or Class 12 results are declared by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) today.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jun 28, 2021 4:38 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
TS Inter Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Telangana 12th Result Out, Scorecards To Be Available At 5 PM
Telangana Inter Result 2021 Declared, Here’s Direct Link
TS Inter Results 2021 Not Today. Expected This Week: TSBIE Official
TS Inter Results 2021 Shortly. All Direct Links Here
Telangana Board To Announce TS Inter Results 2021 Today
Telangana Cancels Class 12 Exams, To Promote All Class 11 Students
TS Inter Result Announced; Here’s How Marks Were Calculated
TS Inter Result announced, here's how Telangana Board Calculated Marks
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The TS Inter results 2021 or Class 12 results are declared by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) today. The result is available at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in, and results.cgg.gov.in. Telangana Inter result 2021 has been also released at unofficial websites; including manabadi.com. Around 4,51,585 students, who have paid the examination fees, have been declared pass in the TS Inter Class 12 exam. As many as 2,28,754 girls and 2,22,831 boys have cleared the TS Inter Second Year exam.

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click here.

Any candidate not satisfied with the results will be provided with an opportunity to appear in regular written exams as and when the situation becomes conducive to hold the examinations, the official circular states.

The marks obtained by regular students in Intermediate First Year (General, Vocational and Bridge course) were taken as the basis for awarding marks in Second Year, for each student. The same subject wise marks, obtained in the First Year were awarded for the Second Year subjects.

All the candidates who have paid the examination fees of Second Year (Regular & Private) have already been granted a minimum of 35 per cent passing marks

100% practical marks were awarded in practicals.

The Private candidates/failed candidates were awarded minimum passing marks- 35% marks in the fail subjects.

All Candidates belonging to Intermediate Second Year (Regular & Private) who fail in Ethics and Human Values and Environmental Education subjects (compulsory qualifying examinations) were awarded a minimum of 35% passing marks.

Click here for more Education News
ts inter results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
TS Inter Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Telangana 12th Result Out, Scorecards To Be Available At 5 PM
Live | TS Inter Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Telangana 12th Result Out, Scorecards To Be Available At 5 PM
Telangana Inter Result 2021 Declared, Here’s Direct Link
Telangana Inter Result 2021 Declared, Here’s Direct Link
CA Exams Cannot Be “Postponed Or Deferred”: ICAI To Supreme Court
CA Exams Cannot Be “Postponed Or Deferred”: ICAI To Supreme Court
Karnataka SSLC Exams To Be Held On July 19, 22
Karnataka SSLC Exams To Be Held On July 19, 22
IIM Kozhikode Launches New HR Management Course
IIM Kozhikode Launches New HR Management Course
.......................... Advertisement ..........................