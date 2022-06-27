TS Inter Result 2022: TSBIE 1st, 2nd Year Intermediate Results Tomorrow; Check Minimum Passing Criteria

TS Inter Result 2022: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will declare the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year results 2022 tomorrow, June 28. The TS Inter results 2022 will be announced at 11 am. Once declared, the Telangana Board Intermediate results will be available on the official website-- tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Apart from this, the TSBIE inter result 2022 can also be checked at results.cgg.gov.in, examresults.ts.nic.in.

"All the students of Intermediate Education and their parents are hereby informed that Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has decided to release the results of Intermediate First Year and Second Year on Tuesday, June 28 at 11 am," TSBIE said in an official notification.

The students can check their Inter 1st and 2nd year result 2022 by using their login credentials such as roll number. Once TS Inter score card will appear on the screen, download it and take a print out for future references.

To get a pass certificate from Telangana Board, the students have to score a minimum 35 per cent marks in Telangana Inter 1st and 2nd year exams 2022. Those who get failed in one or two subjects need to appear for the compartment exams.

This year, over 9 lakh students appeared in the TS Intermediate Exams 2022 which were conducted from May 6 to 24.

