TS Inter Result 2022: How To Check 1st, 2nd Year Intermediate Results

TSBIE Inter Result 2022: The Inter 1st and 2nd year result 2022 can also be checked at results.cgg.gov.in, examresults.ts.nic.in. Follow these steps to download intermediate scorecard

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 28, 2022 10:17 am IST

Know how to download scorecard at tsbie.cgg.gov.in
TS Inter Result 2022: The Telangana Board Inter 1st and 2nd Year results 2022 will be announced today at 11 am. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) Inter result will be declared on the official website-- tsbie.cgg.gov.in. The Inter 1st and 2nd year result 2022 can also be checked at results.cgg.gov.in, examresults.ts.nic.in. TS Inter Result 2022 Live

The TSBIE said in a statement: "All the students of Intermediate Education and their parents are hereby informed that Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has decided to release the results of Intermediate First Year and Second Year on Tuesday, June 28 at 11 am."

TS Inter Result 2022: How To Check

  1. Visit the official website-- tsbie.cgg.gov.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the"TSBIE Inter Results" link
  3. Enter all the required credentials and click on submit
  4. Your TS 1st, 2nd year Inter results will appear on the screen
  5. Download it and take a printout for future reference.

In order to pass in Telangana Inter exams, students will need to score at least 35 per cent marks in every subject. In case they fail to do so, they will have to appear for Inter supplementary exams, the dates of which will be announced later.

