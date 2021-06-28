TS Inter Results 2021 Not Today. Expected This Week: TSBIE Official

Telangana announces Class 12 inter results for cancelled 12th board exams

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, or TSBIE, result will not be declared today. However, the TSBIE Inter results can be expected this week. Amidst speculations that the TSBIE board result will be announced today, a board official confirmed to NDTV that the TSBIE results of Class 12 "are not coming today”. The TSBIE Class 12 Inter result is expected to be announced this week, the source added. Once declared students can download the Class 12 inter mark sheets from the official website of TSBIE -- tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

The Telangana Government had earlier cancelled the Class 12 Intermediate exams in view of the Covid crisis. The TS Inter results 2021 for second year, or Class 12, will be declared on the basis of the first year results. As per reports, students unsatisfied with the scores obtained through first-year results, can opt to write an exam later. The Telangana Board, or TSBIE, will hold exams once the COVID-19 situation improves.

TS Inter Results 2021 Updates

TSBIE, last year, declared the board’s Class 11th and Class 12th results on June 18, 2020. The overall pass percentage of the TS Inter Class 11th was 60.01 percent while the pass percentage of TS Inter Class 12th was 68.86 per cent.

The Telangana Secondary School Certificate (TS SSC) exams have already been cancelled and results declared. Class 10 students of Telangana were evaluated on the basis of their performance in internal assessment marks. According to reports, over two lakh students got 10 CGPA on the Class 10th TS SSC board exams. Students who remain unsatisfied with their results will also be given another chance to clear the exam, when the Covid situation improves, an official statement issued earlier said.