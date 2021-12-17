  • Home
TS Inter Result 2021: First Year Marks Memo Today; Official Website, Download Steps

TS Inter 1st Year Result 2021: Students can download the Telangana intermediate first year, or Class 11, result marks memo from tsbie.cgg.gov.in, examresults.ts.nic.in and results.cgg.gov.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 17, 2021 10:20 am IST

New Delhi:

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will release the TS inter 2021 first year marks memo today at 5 pm. Students can download the Telangana intermediate first year, or Class 11, result marks memo from tsbie.cgg.gov.in, examresults.ts.nic.in and results.cgg.gov.in.

“The Students can download the Memorandum of Marks with Photo and Signature on 17-12-2021 from 5:00 pm onwards, from above said websites. Principal of the Junior Colleges can view their college results from the website https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in using their user ID & password already provided by the Board,” TSBIE said.

TSBIE has declared the TS intermediate 2021 first year result on Thursday, December 17. A total of 4,59,242 students from general and vocational streams appeared for the TS inter 1st year exam this year. And among them, 2,24,012 students have been declared pass. The overall pass percentage in TSBIE inter 1st year result is 49 per cent.

“In case of any complaint or discrepancies found in the results, should be referred to the Board through concerned college principals,” it added.

TSBIE Inter 1st Year Result 2021: How To Download Marks Memo

  • Go to the official website-- tsbie.cgg.gov.in
  • On the ‘TSBIE Website’ window, click on the designated TS first year inter result 2021 link
  • Enter the required credentials including TS Inter hall ticket number and dates of birth
  • Download the TSBIE marks memo inter 1st year
