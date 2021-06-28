TS Inter result 2021 declared at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

TS Inter Result 2021: TS Inter Result 2021: Telangana Intermediate or Class 12 results have been declared. Students can check their scores on the official website, results.cgg.gov.in . Earlier today, a board official told NDTV that the results will not be announced today but can be expected soon. However, the results have now been declared. Results are available on the official websites of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education – tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in.

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click here.

TS Inter result 2021 will also be released at unofficial websites; including manabadi.com, and examresults.net. However, students are advised to cross-check their results on the official website for authentication.

TS Inter Result 2021: Direct Link

As many as 4,51,585 students were to take TS Inter final exams this year and all of them have been declared pass.

The results have been prepared using students’ performance in the first year Intermediate examination.

“The same subject wise marks, obtained in First Year were awarded for Second Year subjects,” the board said.

Students who failed in Intermediate first year but paid the second year exam fee have had awarded the minimum passing marks – 35 per cent – earlier, it said.

“The Private candidates/Failed candidates were awarded Minimum Pass Marks ie., 35% marks in the fail subjects,” TSBIE said.

Board exams in Telangana, like most of the other states, have been cancelled this year due to the Covid pandemic. Results have been prepared using alternative method.

On June 9, the state education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy announced the cancellation of Inter exams. This decision was made keeping the health of students in mind, the minister had said.