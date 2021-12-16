TS Inter 1st Year Results 2021 Date Not Confirmed: TSBIE Official

Image credit: Shutterstock TS Inter results 2021 1st year date and time update (representational)

Tsbie.cgg.gov.in Results 2021 Inter TS: There is no official confirmation regarding TS Inter first year result 2021 date and time, a Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) official said. First year final exam for Telangana Class 11 students was conducted in October-November, 2021 and the result is expected soon at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

The official said there is no confirmation if the result is coming today. When asked about the expected date for result, the official said it is “not confirmed.

When released, students can download their result cum marks memo from the official website. They will have to login with their roll number and date of birth.

Here are the steps to check TS Inter first year result:

Visit the result website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the link for TS Inter first year result. Enter the login details and submit. TS Inter first year marks memo will be displayed. Download and take a printout of the result document.

The TSBIE conducted Intermediate or Class 11 final exams between October 25 and November 3, 2021 in offline mode.

Apart from the official website, TS Inter result may also be available on private portals like manabadi and examresults. Candidates are, however, advised to check their result from an official source for authenticity.

If the official websites crash due to heavy traffic during the result website, they may visit these unofficial websites. However, they should cross-check the result from the official websites as and when available.