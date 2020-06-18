Telangana Inter Result 2020 Today: Live Update

TS Inter result 2020 is expected today

TS Inter result 2020 will be announced today. An official from Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) confirmed to NDTV that TS Inter result for first and second year students will be released today. The result will be released on the board's official website. Telangana state board had to postpone exam for two papers due to the coronavirus outbreak. The exam for the two postponed papers was held in June. The board had begun spot evaluation for answer copies of the papers that had already been conducted in May. Due to the delay in exam and paper evaluation the board had to delay TS Inter Result as well. In last few years, the board had been releasing Inter results in the month of April.

TS Inter Result 2020: Live Update

June 18, 8.30 am: TS Inter Result 2020 will be released on TSBIE official website.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

June 18, 8.15 am: TS Inter Result 2020 for first and second year students will be announced today.