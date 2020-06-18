Telangana Inter Result 2020 Today: Live Update

TS Inter result 2020 will be announced today. An official from Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) confirmed to NDTV that TS Inter result for first and second year students will be released today.

Education | Written By Anisha Kumari | Updated: Jun 18, 2020 8:29 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Telangana Board To Announce Inter Result Declaration Date, Time Today
Telangana Intermediate Results 2017 Out: How To Do Revaluation, Reverification And Recounting Of Answer Scripts
Telangana TS Intermediate 2017: 1st, 2nd Year Results Expected This Week
CBSE Asks Schools To Celebrate National Reading Day Virtually
CBSE To Inform Supreme Court About Decision On Remaining Exams Next Week
Quiz, Video Blogging Competition For CBSE Students On International Yoga Day 2020
Telangana Inter Result 2020 Today: Live Update
TS Inter result 2020 is expected today
New Delhi:

TS Inter result 2020 will be announced today. An official from Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) confirmed to NDTV that TS Inter result for first and second year students will be released today. The result will be released on the board's official website. Telangana state board had to postpone exam for two papers due to the coronavirus outbreak. The exam for the two postponed papers was held in June. The board had begun spot evaluation for answer copies of the papers that had already been conducted in May. Due to the delay in exam and paper evaluation the board had to delay TS Inter Result as well. In last few years, the board had been releasing Inter results in the month of April.

TS Inter Result 2020: Live Update

June 18, 8.30 am: TS Inter Result 2020 will be released on TSBIE official website.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

June 18, 8.15 am: TS Inter Result 2020 for first and second year students will be announced today.

Click here for more Education News
Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education Examination TS Inter Result TS Inter 2020
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
HPBOSE 12th Result 2020: Live Update
HPBOSE 12th Result 2020: Live Update
TS Inter Result 2020 To Be Announced Today
TS Inter Result 2020 To Be Announced Today
HPBOSE 12th Result 2020: HP Board Class 12 Result Today At Hpbose.org
HPBOSE 12th Result 2020: HP Board Class 12 Result Today At Hpbose.org
Delhi Government To Use 242 School Auditoriums As COVID-19 Hospitals
Delhi Government To Use 242 School Auditoriums As COVID-19 Hospitals
Conduct NEET, JEE Only After Completion Of State Class 12 Exam: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik
Conduct NEET, JEE Only After Completion Of State Class 12 Exam: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik
.......................... Advertisement ..........................