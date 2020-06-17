Telangana Board To Announce Inter Result Declaration Date, Time Today

TS Inter exam 2020 result date and time will be announced today

Telangana Inter result 2020 date would be announced today. An update on the board's official website says that the date and time for TS Inter 2020 result declaration will be announced today, on June 17, 2020. The result when announced will be available on official websites 'tsbie.cgg.gov.in', 'bie.telangana.gov.in' and 'results.cgg.gov.in'. The board will announce the result for both first and second year Intermediate exam.

Earlier an official had confirmed that Telangana Intermediate Board had submitted the details regarding TS Inter result to the state government and was awaiting government's decision.

The TS Inter Result will most likely be announced by the Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and Education Secretary Dr. B. Janardhan Reddy Garu at the TSBIE premises in Hyderabad and may also be aired live on television.

Around 9.65 lakh students are awaiting the TS Inter results for first and second year examinations held in March and June. More than 4 lakh students had appeared for the second year examination.

This year, as a result of the coronavirus spread, Telangana Board had to postpone exams for Geography and Modern Language Paper. The exam for these papers was held on June 3. Meanwhile, the Board also started the spot evaluation for inter exams in May.

In 2019, the TS Inter results were announced in April. Last year, 65% students cleared the TS second year exam and 59.8% students cleared the TS first year exam. The pass percentage for 1st year boys was 53.14% and for 1st year girls was 62.2%. The pass percentage for 2nd year boys was 58.25% and for 2nd year girls was 71.5%.